Driving along I-90 between Liberty Park and and Altamont last week, I noticed a house boarded up on the south side of the freeway. Then I noticed another. And another.
There are about a dozen homes boarded up along 3rd Avenue from about Pittsburgh to Altamont. It couldn't have been a coincidence. So I decided to ask around to see if I could find the reason.
Eventually, I was directed to the Washington State Department of Transportation who told me they own all of the houses and they will all soon be demolished to make room for what will eventually become the end of the long-awaited North-South freeway.
But it's a process that won't happen overnight.
The Department of Transportation purchased the homes from the owners. DOT says all owners were offered fair-market value, which is required by law, and then the tenants are given a 90-day lease to leave the property.
Jason Huotari manages properties for the WSDOT and said they help homeowners with relocation services and once the property is vacant, DOT boards up the homes, move utilities and prepares them for demolition.
While the homes sit vacant and boarded up, Huotari did say they've had problems with people breaking in and squatting, however, he added that they have a great working relationship with Spokane Police who help them remove people who aren't supposed to be in the homes.
“Just this year, we spent $21,000 securing homes. Boarding them up, re-boarding them up,” Huotari said. “If we think someone is in there, we'll take them (Spokane Police) with us to go in and clear the house and re-secure it.”
Spokane Police, along with U.S. Marshals Service and the fire department also use the homes for training. Often times, we'll receive calls from concerned viewers who will see a lot of police activity in the area and are wondering what's going on.
“They can go in, with the different floor plans of the houses, it gives them more realistic training situations. They use them quite frequently. ” Huotari said. “And we do that for them free of charge.”
But the homes won't be there for much longer. Several are scheduled to be demolished within a month and the rest by Spring 2020. After that, the south side of I-90 in that area along 3rd will look a lot like the area on the north side along 2nd. The homes will be gone, but vacant lots will remain, which DOT will maintain until construction begins on that portion of the North-South Freeway in 2023. After that, WSDOT says the entire North Spokane Corridor will be completed by 2029.
For in-depth information on WSDOT's North Spokane Corridor Project, CLICK HERE.
