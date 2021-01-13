Following the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Boeing announced the company will abstain from making further political contributions.
In a statement Boeing said they want to make sure their contributions reflect company values.
Boeing said they will continue to evaluate future contributions to ensure they uphold the country's fundamental principles.
Read the full statement here:
“We continuously assess our political action committee contributions to ensure that Boeing supports those who reflect our company’s values. Boeing strongly condemns the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Given the current environment, we are not making political contributions at this time. We will continue to carefully evaluate future contributions to ensure that we support those who not only support our company, but also uphold our country’s most fundamental principles.”
