50-year-old rape suspect Terrence Kelley told detectives he had encounters with a few women the night he is accused of raping a 17-year-old, according to court documents.
Following his arrest, Kelley told detectives he was visiting his girlfriend at an apartment complex near Pines and Mansfield, however could not provide her information as he had "only known her for 3-4 days."
Kelley said on his way home he saw a girl at a gas station near the intersection whom he had seen before but did not know. Kelley said he asked if she was ok, and she said she was. According to the court documents, Kelley said he "is generous with his food stamps" so he offered to buy her a drink at the convenience store.
Kelley said as he was walking through the store he realized his phone was gone and said he learned the girl had stolen it. Detectives noted Kelley had a phone on him during his arrest.
Kelley said the girl he claims stole his phone disappeared.
Kelley then said he saw another woman at the gas station he had seen before but did not know her name. He told detectives he contacted her and she told him, "I want to have sex." Kelley said he was resistant to the idea, but later accompanied her to an alley where they had sex.
Detectives then asked "what else had occurred in the alley?" and Kelley claimed he had "been back there with a few girls."
Kelley said he met the victim in the rape case after she followed him from the nearby apartments on Pines Road and gave her water and a cigarette. Kelley claimed the girl was trying to get him to have sex with her behind some dumpsters at the apartment complex. Court documents say Kelley told detectives the girl then followed him to the alley near Pines and Mansfield where she wanted to have sex with him.
Kelley told detectives he did not want to have sex. Kelley also claimed he asked the girl how old she was because she "looked like she was 18 or 19". Kelley said the girl told him she was 21 and asked him for money and/or drugs in exchange for sex, but Kelley told detectives he said he had neither.
Kelley also claimed the girl brought a pipe and meth to smoke, which they both did. However, deputies did not find any drug paraphernalia on the victim when they interview her, but did find a pipe with residue believed to be meth on Kelley when they searched him.
The victim told detectives a different story, saying Kelley gave her meth, which she said she had never used before, and then forced her down on the ground in the alley. The victim says Kelley then pulled out a gun, set it next to her, held her down and raped her.
The girl told detectives she was too high on meth and too scared to fight back. After the rape, the girl said she put her clothes back on and walked away. The victim told police Kelley followed her for a short distance and told her to "get back in the alley."
The girl instead reported the rape and while she was being taken to the hospital, she saw Kelley less than a block away from the scene of the crime at a gas station.
Deputies saw Kelley walk into a convenience store and when he walked out they arrested him. Inside the store a gun was found amongst the merchandise and while it looked real, it was actually a BB gun. During his interview with detectives, Kelley said the gun was for protection to scare away anyone who tried to assault him.
Kelley was initially arrested on a warrant for domestic violence. After reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, detectives believe Kelley raped the young girl and took DNA samples.
Kelley is now in the Spokane County Jail on charges of rape and unlawful imprisonment. He made his first court appearance on Thursday and his bond was set at $250,000.