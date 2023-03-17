BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner General Health announced their decision to discontinue obstetric services, citing a commitment to patient safety.
According to a release, the decision was made for three primary reasons, including a loss of pediatrician coverage, lower volume and changing demographics, and Idaho's current legal and political climate.
In May, BGH will no longer have consistent and reliable pediatric coverage to manage neonatal resuscitations and perinatal care, make it unethical to offer routine labor and delivery services. Despite efforts to reach out to nearby and retired providers to request assistance, there is no long-term solution at this time.
BGH also noted a yearly decline in deliveries. "There are many reasons, including a nationwide decrease in births, an older population moving to Bonner County, and Kootenai Health having a new, updated unit with neonatologists and OBs in house 24/7," they explained in their release.
In addition to these issues, BGH stated highly respected, talented physicians are leaving, and recruiting replacements is exceedingly difficult, given the current climate around women's health and care.
"Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as standard of care," BGH said. "Consequences for Idaho physicians providing the standard of care my include civil litigation and criminal prosecution, leading to jail time or fines."