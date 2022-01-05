BONNERS FERRY, ID - A new year's change in Bonner's Ferry has some people worried about the safety of their community.
On Tuesday Boundary County Sheriff's deputies posted on Facebook saying they'd be picking up the slack for Bonners Ferry police and it might delay them from helping with emergencies.
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office alerted the public that not only is the Bonners Ferry Police Department no longer working 24 hours, but that the
Sheriff's Office will be picking up the slack, per say.
With more than 1,200 square miles to patrol, the Sheriff's Office also noted, it may take them longer to get to crimes happening within city limits and that, "Non-active calls within the city limits may be held until the city has an officer on duty."
The Bonners Ferry Assistant Police Chief Marty Ryan said this post was misleading.
"Last thing we do is leave our community alarmed in any way, we'll always have an officer on call that can respond if the sheriff's deputy is in a situation where he's not quite sure how to handle an incident, or it needs additional assistance. And certainly, any investigations," Ryan said.
But as of January 1st, there are now 4 hours a day that aren't covered by city police and rather turned over to the Sheriff's Office.
The reason?
"It is truly a shortage of officers," he said.
After studying call load and public needs, speaking with the Sheriff's Office and the city, this was the compromise.
"We couldn't be happier with he officers that we have. But that demand that we've been putting on them to try to maintain this 24/7 365 schedule, it's just been too strong," he said.
With only 6 officers and one school resource officer across the department, the issue boils down to officers being stretched too thin.
"Over the last three years we've not had a single schedule come out where we didn't have to have scheduled overtime just to get shifts covered," he said. "And so, they lose their personal time off. And yet, we still are racking up a massive amount of overtime and going, doubling, tripling our, our budgeted overtime allowance every year."
Ryan said the 4 hours will be rotating, and could be cut down to two hours on a specific day.
"No matter what time of day, it is, response time can always be in question, depending on the greatest need the county at that time and where officers' resources are going to," he said.
Ryan said that Bonners Ferry sits in the middle of the county and so a majority of the time, there is at least one, maybe several deputies in town anyway.