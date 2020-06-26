SPOKANE, Wash - Borracho Tacos & Tequileria has closed after an outbreak of COVID-19.
The restaurant posted the following statement on their Facebook page Friday morning:
After conversations with our staff and Spokane Regional Health Department, we have decided to voluntarily and temporarily close our doors to ensure the safety of our customers and team. We do not make this decision lightly as we have worked tirelessly to implement state and county guidelines to operate our business safely. However, we believe it is important to take every possible precaution especially during this recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Spokane.
We love and appreciate our community, which is why we have chosen to move forward in this way. We continue to encourage our staff and the Spokane community to be diligent about being tested and practicing proper social distancing.
We look forward to welcoming our amazing customers and staff back as soon as we can better ensure everyone's safety as well as an incredible food and beverage experience.
Twenty-four individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were confirmed through contact tracing to have a direct link to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria in Spokane, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
Of the 24 cases, only one was an employee and most were between the ages of 19 to 29. The individuals who contracted COVID-19 were socializing as a group of friends on the weekends of June 12-13 and June 19-20.
On June 12-13, Borracho hosted a live concert featuring a local DJ. On June 19-20, they were inviting patrons to come enjoy their patio seating.
According to SRHD, some were asymptomatic and some had symptoms.
