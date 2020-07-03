BOVILL, Idaho. - Kicking off the Fourth of July a day early, Bovill's Big Bang fireworks show is Friday, July 3 starting at 9 p.m at East City Park. The show is expected to run for approximately an hour.
The Bovill Pyrotechnic Crew on Facebook said that the firework show is entirely funded by donations and asks people to bring cash donations to toss in a drive-by basket.
"We encourage you to wear your red, white and blue masks," the Facebook post says.
Full post: "The Bovill Pyrotechnic Crew are urging anyone who attends the fireworks show at East City Park to comply with Governor Little's COVID-19 socially distancing guidelines. If you have any symptoms or aren't feeling well, please stay at home or inside your vehicle. Should you choose to attend the fireworks in Bovill, we encourage family units to space our with 6 feet of distance in between groups. We encourage you to wear your red, white and blue masks. Please be mindful that, while you may not be concerned about contracting Covid-19, other may be at higher risk. Your cooperation is essential to the success of our event."
