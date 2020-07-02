One family got to celebrate a special homecoming in an extra special way.
Jeanette Gerber-Rockstorm shared a video with KHQ on Thursday, July 2, of her grandson, Mason, out on the tarmac helping guide his stepfather's plane in as he returned from deployment.
"My daughter, grandson and granddaughter finally got their number one back," Gerber-Rockstorm wrote.
The family is originally from Spokane but has lived in England for the past three years.
