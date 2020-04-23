We're seeing a nice "green-up" around Spokane after getting our first decent rainfall in a month, and some more rain is in the forecast, but not for Friday!
It's shaping up to be a great day to get outside an enjoy a little bit of a break between storm systems. We'll see some clouds roll in Friday afternoon, but will stay dry and temperatures will be very comfortable for your "quarantine walks".
Our active weather pattern is still in place however, and another round of showers looks to arrive on Saturday, along with some gusty winds.
