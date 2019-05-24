Breean Beggs serves as Spokane City Council Member representing District 2/Breean was awarded the 2015 WSBA Norm Maleng Leadership Award and the 2003 WSBA Local Hero Award. He graduated from Whitworth University and University of Washington School of Law. Breean is married to another social change lawyer, Laurie Powers, and they are raising three children together near Manito Park in Spokane, Washington.
Website: https://www.electbeggs.com/
Contributions: $25,645.21
Expenditures: $8,987.23
Top Donors:
Robert Crary $1,000
Mary Dillion: $1,000
Washington State Democrats $1,000
More information about campaign contributions can be found here