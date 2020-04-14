Like last Saturday, another cold front will be dropping south out of Canada on Wednesday, unlike Saturday, this front is looking to be a bit weaker, which means the wind won't be as strong.
But it still looks to be a breezy day for most of the Inland Northwest.
That front also looks to bring a few hit and miss showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be right near normal in the mid-50s.
Great news for sun-seekers, the front moves out quickly, and by Thursday we're back to the sunshine with temperatures warming near 70° by the weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.