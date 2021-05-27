Phew! That was quite the cold front! Winds topped out with gusts near 50mph around Spokane, and thick blowing dust made for an interesting commute home Thursday night.
Thankfully the front has now moved on and we're expecting a MUCH quieter day on Friday.
There is still a little bit of instability, which will lead to some clouds and showers that mainly stay up in the mountains. And while we don't expect anything like yesterday, a decent breeze will blow through the afternoon, making our highs in the mid-60s feel even cool.
But don't despair! The weekend warm-up is still on track with 70s both Saturday and Sunday, 80s by Memorial Day Monday, and the potential for RECORD heat next week as we soar into the 90s!