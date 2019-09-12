The temperatures are getting cooler, the days are getting shorter and the weather is becoming a bit more erratic...Fall must be close. After a rainy start to the week, we saw sunshine return for a beautiful and mild day on Thursday. Now, just as quickly, the weather is changing again to end the week.
A weak cold front will pass over eastern Washington and north Idaho Friday morning, bringing a slight chance of a shower before 11AM. And while the front will move out quickly, it's impact will last into the afternoon as winds are expected to increase. Gusts up to 30mph will be possible through the mid-afternoon before calming down into the evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Thursday, thanks to the front, but still mild in the low-70s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, clouds will dominate the region on Saturday, but it should remain dry aside from some mountain showers near the Canadian border. We could see some more showers return on Sunday that last into Monday.