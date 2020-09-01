We've been lucky to escape the all too common smell of smoke this summer, but many of us smelled it clearly on Tuesday morning! This smoke was pushed into the area by southwest winds from the Evans Canyon Fire near Yakima. And while our Air Quality has improved since Tuesday morning, some patchy smoke will still be possible through Wednesday morning.
We're also watching a weak system moving by to the north of us through Wednesday that will once again kick up the winds and keep our fire danger HIGH! Gusts to 25-30mph will be common by the afternoon. Aside from the wind expect more sunshine and warm weather.
Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, it's all about the HEAT! Make sure you're planning ahead if you'll be outside. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday before cooling slightly early next week. Another windy day is also possible Saturday, and with no rain in sight, it's up to us to remain extra vigilant so as not to start new fires.
