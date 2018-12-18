After a blustery Tuesday, we get a little bit of a break in our active weather pattern on Wednesday as we sit in between storm systems. It'll still be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 25mph possible throughout the day, but otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures still well above normal in the low-mid 40s.
The next storm system will make it's move into the region late Wednesday night bringing mostly rain (with some mix showers possible in a few areas) to the valleys and snow in the mountains. Scattered showers will continue from this system all the way through Friday morning, where it just might get cold enough for some light snow showers early Friday.
-Blake