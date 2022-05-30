After a quick passing thunderstorm, we wil continue to see the possibility of scattered rain showers and a few possible thunderstorms pull across the Inland Northwest. Winds are expected to be relatively calm with the overnight low dropping to about 46 degrees in Spokane. Overnight, we are also anticipating mostly cloudy skies. Other than a few lingering showers for the parts of the Cascades, Tuesday looks relatively quiet with a bit of patchy morning fog and mainly cloudy skies.We will enjoy a brief break through mid-week, with our next series of storms set to arrive Thursday night into Friday. The upside is daytime highs will gradually be heading up into the low 70's through Saturday.