Tuesday's snow is now on the outs as we head into Veteran's Day. But even though the snow is gone, its impact lingers in Wednesday morning.
Temperatures in the low-20s early in the morning mean all that moisture will re-freeze making for another slick commute Wednesday morning. Some patchy fog might make the morning commute even more challenging. Once the fog burns off, we'll be greeted by some sun-breaks in the afternoon.
But don't be mistaken, we are still in the middle of a very active weather pattern that will bring several more rounds of rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend! If you had travel plans this weekend that take you over mountain passes, you may want to reconsider. Early forecasts are showing 2-3 FEET of snow in the Cascades Friday-Sunday.
