Over the first week of December, no measurable rain or snow fell in the Spokane area. Since then, 6 of the last 7 days have had some sort of rain or snow, and that pattern doesn't look to end anytime soon.
We will get a little bit of a break to start Wednesday under cloudy, but dry conditions, but after 4PM the next batch of wet weather rolls in. With warmer temperatures in place (near 40°!) we are expecting mostly rain in the lower elevations through early Thursday morning, but beware if you're heading into the mountains where 8-12" of snow could fall over Lookout Pass.
Temperatures look to stay "warm" as an atmospheric river takes aim at the Northwest, meaning more rainy weather through the weekend. Not a good set-up if you're hoping for a white Christmas!
