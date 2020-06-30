ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Officials says an overpass was struck on I-90 Tuesday morning, leading to a closure of westbound traffic and temporary detour in the Ritzville area.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is debris in the roadway after the overpass was struck.
Westbound I-90 is currently closed at Schoessler Rd. Drivers are being detoured off I-90 at Schoessler Rd. and back on via ramps.
Right now, there's no estimated reopening time for the roadway.
Update: WB I-90 at Schoessler Rd. is closed due to the overpass being struck and debris from the overpass in the roadway. Crews are onsite currently evaluating. Drivers will be detoured off I-90 at Schoessler Rd. and back on via the ramps. pic.twitter.com/evZQKz28Zh— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 30, 2020
