Today we start the day dry, but as we head into the afternoon we will look for widespread showers to hit the Inland Northwest. Along with the showers this afternoon we could see thunderstorms. You know what that means... the potential for hail, gusty winds, lightning and brief downpours. Breezy conditions look to continue today with strong gusts expected. Temperatures will also be well below average with your daytime high only heading to the low 60's.
For the first day of summer tomorrow temperatures will be closer to average, in the low 70's. The winds look to be light tomorrow compared to what we have been seeing lately. Overall, tomorrow should feel more spring-like than like summertime with a chance for showers. Sunshine looks to return this weekend!