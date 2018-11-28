Mountain snow and light snow accumulations expected in the northern Valley's to start our Thursday. Otherwise, cloudy skies throughout the day and then one more weak system will move across the Inland NW Thursday night in to Friday morning bringing mountain snow and a light chance of a rain/snow mix to the valley floors. We dry out as we head into the second half of the weekend and temperatures drop into the low 30's for daytime highs and low to mid 20's for overnight lows.
Brrrr!
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
