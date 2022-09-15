SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglary suspect was arrested early on Sunday after ramming a stolen vehicle into a Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) patrol car.
According to the release, SCSO deputies and a detective were tracking a stolen Ford Expedition after it was reported stolen by an unidentified man who broke into the victim's garage just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. It was the third burglary reported within a three-mile radius in a day.
The car was tracked to the 8400 block of N. Wilding Drive, and multiple units responded to the area.
Two deputies in fully marked patrol cars noticed a white SUV parked perpendicular to a parking stall at a nearby apartment complex. Entering the lot, they confirmed the plates and description matched the stolen Expedition, and a man was outside the SUV near the driver's door with the back hatch open. A woman was in the passenger's seat.
The man, later identified as 32-year-old Pierre Paige, made eye contact and got into the driver's seat. According to SCSO, after the deputies activated their patrol lights, Paige put the SUV in reverse and quickly backed away from patrols, rounding a corner and out of sight.
As deputies followed and started the turn, deputies found the Expedition was now traveling towards the patrol car, ramming into them at high speed.
One of the two deputies in the vehicle received minor injuries when Paige rammed the patrol car and was given medical treatment.
The collision disabled the patrol car, pinning it and preventing escape through the driver's side. The deputy exited via the passenger side door, drew his sidearm, and ordered Paige and the woman to exit the vehicle and show their hands.
Instead, SCSO reports Paige ignored commands, accelerating with squealing tires and squeezing by the disabled patrol car. He crashed the Expedition into five additional parked cars and nearly hit a second patrol car as he sped out of the parking lot.
Another deputy just arriving saw Paige exit the complex and fleeing north on Colton. Because Paige was now facing charges of 2nd-degree assault after ramming the patrol car, a pursuit was initiated with lights and sirens.
Paige continued ignoring deputies, driving recklessly while trying to evade capture. He slowed and attempted to turn west onto Holland but failed to navigate the turn, crashing into a retaining wall.
The deputy in pursuit drew his sidearm and again ordered Paige and the woman exit the vehicle, and both complied. Both were taken into custody without incident.
The woman was cooperative with deputies and explained she did not know Paige, having accepted an offer for a ride home after he'd approached her for a lighter. She had not known of his prior criminal activity at the time.
Paige was read his rights and refused to answer questions, though he did confirm he had just met the woman and she had not been involved in any of his crimes. She was released from the scene without charges.
Deputies transported Paige to Spokane County Jail, where he was booked with charges of second-degree assault, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, and attempted residential burglary. Additional felony and misdemeanor charges may follow, pending further investigation into this and other burglaries reported in the area. His bond was set at $150,000.