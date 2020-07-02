OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partner agencies, is implementing changes to burn restrictions on DNR-protected land.
Effective Friday, July 3:
- Small debris disposal fires (rule burning) are now allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Yalley Fire Danger Rating Areas.
- No burning allowed (written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended) in Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.
Also effective Friday, July 3:
- Fire Danger will increase from moderate to high in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Chelan, Lower Yakima, and Upper Yakima.
- Fire danger will remain low in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Kaniksu.
- Fire danger will remain moderate in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Foothills, Highlands and Upper Basin.
- Fire danger will remain High in the following Fire Danger Rating Area: Lower Basin, Methow and Valley.
DNR wants to remind residents that fireworks or incendiary devices are illegal on DNR-protected lands.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds, but check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire. If you light a campfire, make sure they are completely out before leaving them unattended. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.
Updates on burn restrictions can be found here.
