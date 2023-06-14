SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit has announced that they will be canceling and altering routes that serve Cheney and Eastern Washington University.
On Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16, the bus service will operate as a non-EWU regular session service day.
Six of the eight routes that serve Cheney and EWU will be canceled or altered. This is due to an ongoing driver shortage affecting the entire country.
If you need more information on alternative bus routes you can visit the Spokane Transit website HERE.
Spokane Transit is urgently hiring individuals who are interested in applying for the paratransit van operator position. They are offering a $3,000 hiring bonus for all new employees. If you are interested you can visit the website HERE to apply.