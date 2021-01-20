Life just isn't the same as it was this time last year. You don't need me to tell you that over the course of the past 10 months or so, nearly ever facet of our lives have been affected in one way or another by the pandemic.
For the most part, gyms, salons, retail stores and restaurants have all adhered or adapted to the tight restrictions handed down from Olympia in an effort to slow the spread, but with Washington Senate Bill 5114, business owners hope to get back to normal sooner than later.
"Washingtonians have been patient and vigilant in the long fight against COVID-19 while experiencing severe hardships as a result of limitations on social events, business, travel, worship, and a variety of other activities," the bill states. "While the people must be commended for their endurance in the face of a historic trial, it is time for Washington's government to demonstrate that it trusts Washingtonians to conduct their affairs with a sense of individual responsibility and due consideration for others."
The Bill calls for Washington to move into Phase Two of Governor Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery plan.
David's Pizza owner Mark Starr was one of nearly 1600 business owners and advocates, according to him, ready to testify on Wednesday, though he never got the chance.
With a capacity of around 200 in his restaurant, under current restrictions, Starr says he can have about 50 people inside at a time and that's due solely to the fact that he has giant bay windows that he can open up to allow for additional air circulation.
Wednesday afternoon when I spoke with him, there were about 10-15 people inside, socially distanced, enjoying their lunch and conversation.
"We were amazed, impressed and inspired by the guests, as they came in, how happy they were to be here that they could visit with each other in some sort of a normal setting," Starr said after getting the ok for indoor dining from the Spokane Regional Health District earlier this month.
Ever the optimist, Starr says seeing customers back in his restaurant for the first time since Gov. Inslee closed indoor dining back in November has been a welcomed sight, but says 25 percent capacity and take-out alone just won't cut it and he and many others like him need 50 percent capacity just to break even.
"The dollars and cents of it is that you've got a 5000 square foot restaurant, plus and you're paying rent on that, you're paying utilities on that, you're paying insurance on that," Starr said. "If you're selling to-go only, you need 500 square feet. So obviously a much lower bill. So I'm paying thousands of dollars a month for rent, and I can only sell food to-go, so you lose money every day you open. If you can get people in to seat and at 50% capacity, which is where we were at throughout the summer and I was breaking even."
It's a proven target, according to Starr, that was tested last summer when 50 percent capacity was allowed.
"June is when it started," Starr said. "I was losing money, losing money, losing money and along comes June, all of the sudden, I'm breaking even. July I broke even. August, I broke even. September, and then November, boom back down again."
From November 2020 to January 11, 2021, while indoor dining was closed, Spokane County saw 19,625 COVID-19 cases.
From June 1, 2020 to November 9, 2020, when restaurants were allowed to have reduced capacity dining, Spokane County saw 11,086 cases.
"I've said for a long time, restaurants are a lot cleaner than most people's homes. And I've been in a lot of homes to prove that," Starr quipped. "Today, with the enhanced precautions we have to take and cleaning and everything else, even the Governor will tell you the most dangerous place to be is gatherings at homes. It's not the bars and restaurants."
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the metrics to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 are outlined as follows:
A region’s phase will be determined by the Department of Health (DOH) in response to four metric requirements. The final metrics for regions will be calculated on Friday, January 8 and will be effective January 11.
To go forward from Phase 1 to Phase 2, regions must meet all four metrics:
- Decreasing trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100K population (decrease >10%)
- Decreasing trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population (decrease >10%)
- ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90%
- COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10%
To remain in Phase 2, regions must meet at least 3 metrics:
- Decreasing or flat trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100K population
- Decreasing or flat trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population
- ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90%
- COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10%
With thousands of businesses already closed, I asked Mark how much longer he can survive.
"Everybody's story is going to be a little bit different. I can survive a little bit longer," Mark said. "Yes, I've had very strong talks with my accountant about it and we have a very strict plan on how to get us through this. Is it an ideal business solution? Absolutely not. There's not a business out there that is used to having a handout from the government. And yet, that's the only way we're staying afloat right now. Without those handouts (CARES Act funding), no, we can't be open. And that's not right. We shouldn't ever be in that position."
It's no doubt been a rough year for business owners. Thousands have closed their doors, many for good, and many more are in danger of doing the same. Starr says he's in okay shape right now, but just wants to get back to doing what he loves - serving the Lilac City.
"We've only gotten this far because of the loyal customers and the support that we have in the City of Spokane and we want to give it right back.
The January 20th hearing on Senate Bill 5114 can be viewed here. Discussion begins at approximately the 54:00 mark. It is unknown at this time when the bill may hit the Senate floor for a vote, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.
