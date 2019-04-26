California port to produce world's first zero emission avocados

A California port is becoming greener, starting with avocados.
The Port of Hueneme is already considered the greenest port in the United States.
It processes roughly nine-billion dollars worth of cargo each year, but the port is planning to become even more eco-conscious with zero emission avocados.
Zero emissions means the fruit the port sends off will not be harvested with machines that release emissions into the air.
Cam Spencer, a public relations spokesperson for the Port of Hueneme, says the plan to reduce emissions will eventually extend beyond production.
"Once we have everything in place here, we'll have an electric crane reaching down and getting that container of avocados off the ship that is currently plugged into shore side power so they're not running their diesel engines while at the port," Spencer said.
Port officials say they plan on having a zero emission hydrogen fuel cell truck that will transport the avocados down to the Port of Los Angeles to spread the fruit without spreading emissions.
"It really means the world to us to be able to continue step by step greening our practices here at the Port and taking that next leap forward in reducing and continuing to reduce those emission so we can all breathe clean air here," Spencer said.