Imagine driving down a roadway and finding nearly $16,000 in cash and money orders scattered on the ground.
That's what happened to one woman in Auburn, California.
Jill James was taking shortcut to avoid road construction on Thursday when she came upon a large pile of cash strewn about the two-way country road.
"As I got closer to what I thought was trash on the road, turned out to be dollar bills," James said. "I got out of my truck. First of all, I looked around for cameras, thinking I'm being punk'd, you know? It was weird."
Jill scooped up loads of cash in her arms to get it out of the road and a friend passing by stopped to help.
So what was she thinking as she was holding literally, thousands of dollars?
"I immediately thought of my grandmother, who's 93. And I was like, this has gotta be, maybe, somebody's life savings."
Jill first drove the stash to her home, where she and her daughter counted up nearly $16,000 dollars, including money orders, but Jill says the thought of keeping it never crossed her mind.
"I live life by karma. So, um, you know, something like this, I wouldn't want bad karma following me. So, I felt like even, you know, a one dollar bill I wouldn't keep it because it didn't belong to me."
The money was reported lost by a man who does cash transactions for his business. Police say that man was surprised and grateful that someone so honest turned in the money. Police say while the act is amazing, it's not surprising to them.
Jill's advice for anyone else who might come across the same situation?
"Ask inside of your heart, what would you want done to you? So, I mean, do the right thing. It should be what we do. And not a big surprise."