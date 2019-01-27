A weak cold front will bring clearing to the Inland Northwest tonight into Monday. Dry and stable weather is expected for most of the week. The weather pattern will become more active by Friday with valley rain and mountain snow expected. The weekend will be unsettled with possible colder temperatures by Sunday night.
- Tonight - Areas of dense freezing fog before 10 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 23.
- Monday - Sunny, with a high near 39.
- Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 20.