Happy 4th of July! After some quick moving storms brought rain across the Inland Northwest this morning into early afternoon, conditions are clearing out nicely for this evening.
Most fireworks shows across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will start around 10 p.m. Right now, satellite and radar is showing mostly clear skies and calm winds. The overnight low will drop to the low 50s. Daytime highs tomorrow will jump into the low 80s.
There is still a flood watch in place for Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry and Stevens Counties due to excessive rainfall. Potential impacts include rising rivers and streams as well as the possibility of some standing water on roadways.