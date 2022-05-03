Tonight is expected to be relatively calm weather-wise across the Inland Northwest. We will hold on to partly cloudy skies overnight in Spokane with the low dropping to about 43 degrees. Tomorrow, we will do a rinse and repeat of Tuesday's conditions with partly sunny skies but a daytime high in the upper 60s. Winds are expected to be calm tonight and tomorrow, varying from 5 to 6 miles per hour.
Changes will arrive on Thursday with showers and breezier conditions. Wet and windy weather will persist into the first half of our weekend but so far models show Sunday, Mother's Day, will see clouds and temperatures ranging in the mid 50s.