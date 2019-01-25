The stubborn fog that's been stuck over the Inland Northwest will linger through the weekend, but there's at least a small chance it breaks enough to get a peek at some sunshine on Saturday afternoon. The high pressure that's bringing that fog is also providing a very calm and benign weather pattern that will likely last through most of next week as well.
One storm system slides by to the east of us on Sunday, and could bring some light snow to the mountains of the northern panhandle, but it'll also help to clear out some of the fog for the start of a cooler week next week. Expect high temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s, and overnight lows in the 20s-30s for the next 7 days. The next chance for showers of any kind doesn't look to be until the end of next week!
Have a great weekend!
-Blake