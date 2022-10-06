Election Day is nearing and whether you vote in-person or by mail, it's important to know where to go, what to do and when to do it by.
WASHINGTON:
In Washington, you can mail-in your ballot for free, drop it off at any drop box location or vote at in-person voting centers.
If not voting at a center, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or put in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Most voting centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The Washington Secretary of State's office has a statewide map of every drop box location and voting center. To view it, click here.
If you misplace your ballot, you can request a new one from your county clerk. You can also order one online by clicking here.
IDAHO:
In Idaho, you can either request an absentee ballot or vote in-person at the polls on Election Day.
For information on how to request an absentee ballot, click here.
If you want an absentee ballot mailed to you, it's important to know the request has to be received by your county clerk's office 11 days before the election. However, you can still cast an absentee ballot in-person at the absent elector's polling place until 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day.
If you're voting at the polls on Election Day, you can find out where you need to go by clicking here.