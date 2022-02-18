SPOKANE, Wash. - A wreck was reported around 10 p.m. tonight on Mission and Astor in north Spokane. An extrication unit was called to the scene.
Several police, firefighters, and emergency responders arrived to the scene, and traffic is being redirected at this time at Mission and Lidgerwood. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for now.
While very few details have been provided, at least one person is confirmed to have been taken to the hospital via paramedics. The severity of injuries to the patient, as well as any others involved in the crash, are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!