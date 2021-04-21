COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Car d'Lane is returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.
The 30th anniversary of Car d'Lane is set for June 18-19 and will feature North Idaho's largest classic car cruise and a car show. Classic cars from 1980 or before will be showcased.
Anyone 25 or under can participate in Young Builders Alley, where they can show off their car or car-related projects.
Car d'Lane will also feature a parade from The Hot Mama's, a poker walk andn a pinup contest.