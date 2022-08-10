SPOKANE, Wash. - Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces.
"They could've killed somebody simply," Ronnie Marks said.
"The blast was a blast I've never heard before. It shook the building," he said.
The two men own Daily Drivers Auto Sales off Freya and are wondering what really happened in on Monday afternoon.
"We start thinking okay there's a malfunction in the motorhome," he said. "Tuesday morning unfolded a whole new story for us."
On Tuesday morning, the men found something interesting when they checked security footage.
"Tuesday morning, we usually go and check all of our vehicles and check off what we got. We were missing a '96 ford pickup extra cap 4-wheel drive diesel," Marks said.
Ronnie says three men were seen moving items into a truck.
According to Marks, the footage also shows the men stealing the truck and driving it over a fence off into the distance.
"They stole the truck and then tampered with the motor home. It's got to be the same people," he said.
Despite limited views with the security camera, Ronnie said he thinks the propane tanks were stolen and might have spilled, leading to an explosion on their lot.
"There will be cameras from now on, there'll be cameras all over, we're setting that up today," Marks said.
The car lot is closed until Friday while the Marks family prepares to reopen. The extent of the damage might not be much for a corporation, but extensive for this car small car lot.
"We're lucky if we're carrying 15 to 17 cars," he said.
"About $45,000," Marks said.
With thousands already lost, this small business just wants their truck back.
If you see a 1996 Ford pickup with the license plate B08385R, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.