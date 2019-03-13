Well how bout dat? An internet personality who went viral for her appearance on the Dr. Phil show is now part of a rap tour and will be making a stop in the Lilac City.
Danielle Bregoli, known in the rap world as Bhad Bhabie, is joining YBN Nahmir on the Yung & Rich Tour and the two will perform at the Knitting Factory on May 1st.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $30-130 and doors open at 6 p.m. that Wednesday evening. Meet & greet packages are available featuring early entry as well as the opportunity to meet, get an autograph and photo taken with Bhad Babie before walking off with a special Bhad Bhabie fanny pack.
This will be Bhad Bhabie's second appearance in Spokane, and almost could have been her third as she originally had a show scheduled with rapper Lil Yachty at the Knitting Factory back in November that was cancelled. She also performed at the Knitting Factory back on June 2, 2018.
Bregoli is turning 16 later this March. She released her first mixtape, "15," last September. She became well known for her appearance on the Dr. Phil show where she said the phrase, "cash me outside, how bout dah," which then became a viral meme.
If you'd like a refresher course on said "Cash me outside, how bout dah" catchphrase, check out the video below: