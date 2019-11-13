A cat in a Texas animal shelter was put in solitary confinement for repeatedly freeing the other cats.
Quilty the cat was not very happy about being placed in solitary confinement at an animal shelter in Houston, but the measure was necessary after security cam footage revealed the 6-year-old rescue was jumping up and pulling the handle down on the cat room door!
Staff said they would arrive in the morning and have to wrangle over a dozen cats who had escaped overnight.
Photos show the culprit pouting near the glass, serving time for his crimes while the shelter "Quilty-proofed" the cat room.
Luckily, Quilty is already enjoying a trial period with a potential adopter, who says he is doing really well, and hasn't tried anything slick,
Yet!
