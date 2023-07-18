MEAD, Wash.-- Cat Tales Wildlife Center has had safety protocols for the hot summers in place since they opened the facility 32 years ago. However, due to this summer's high temperatures, they are increasing their safety procedures.
“We have increased the amount of… how much water we’re giving them and things like that and how frequently we’re watering areas as it gets hotter," TJ Workland, one of the lead zookeepers at Cat Tales, said.
“They [the animals] all obviously get water... We have sky sprinklers that spread all around. That helps keep it cool on the gravel, their paws, and for our guests. It keeps the air cool all around," Workland said.
The "sky sprinklers" are also used to assist during wildfires.
“So, that will settle that smokey air too so that they all have clean air to breathe," Workland said.
All of the animals, which includes tigers, lions, bears, wolves and more, have pools in their enclosures.
Zookeepers also spray the grass and items in the enclosures to keep everything cool for the animals.
Workland told NonStop Local that all the animals have stayed safe in the heat this summer.
With the heat, the team at Cat Tales also recommends that visitors come to the center in the morning to stay a little cooler.