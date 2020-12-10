Javontae McCain woke up around 4 a.m. to the smell of fumes and flames coming from his Belkin 4000 portable charger.
He said he rushed it outside, when seconds later he said "it exploded, it sounded like fireworks."
"The whole time the alarms are screaming fire, fire, fire, it was the most intimating thing I have ever heard, it was scary," said McCain.
McCain said he was at his mom's Airbnb watching it for her, as she recovers from eye surgery.
He said he took out his phone to start recording, to show her in the morning, not expecting this to happen.
"It was a really scary situation, I could of lost my life," said McCain.
McCain said he feels lucky that he woke up in time, because he said it could have been a lot worse.
"Something woke up, something allowed me to act fast, to not making any mistakes, luckily the device didn't blow up in my face, it didn't blow up my fingers, it didn't catch the house on fire," said McCain.
He said he posted it on social media to spread the word about this charger, it's gone viral with close to a million views.
"It was something that was out of my control, it had never been tampered with, it was used regularly," McCain said.
Tonight, he said he just feels lucky:
"At the time I'm just really thankful and I'm counting each day," said McCain.
KHQ looked up his charger, a Belkin 4000 hertz portable charger, and didn't see any recalls associated with it or even any one else having this issue.
McCain said he reached out to Belkin to tell them what happened, and now he's seeking counsel from a lawyer as far as next steps are concerned.
