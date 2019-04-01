SPOKANE, Wash.- 

claire i am outside "two women" the vintage shop that caught the thieves in action....

and you won't believe who was caught on camera..

check this out...

you can see two elderly women slowly walking through the store.. it doesn't seem like anything unusual.. after a minute or two.. one of them grabs somthing then walks over to a spot where she is hidden.. then puts the item under she sweater.

need a double take.. sadly it is obvious.

the owner says she thinks the two women are working together which makes it that much harder.

dianna chelf

<17:43:47:-17:43:53

"at first we couldn't believe it.. because of their age.. and it was so planned.. and they were like.. hmm i want that.">

at first.. she was unsure to even post the video. but was worried it is happening to other local businesses..

<17:46:04-17:46:08

"if they are stealling from them they are hurting the small business.">

as a local business... she says it's moments like these that make staying open so tough.

now she just has a message for those two people.

<17:46:39-17:46:47

"i hate to say it but shame on you.. they should really think about what they are doing">

if you have any idea who those woman are.... please call crimecheck.

that numbers 509... 456 - 2233.

