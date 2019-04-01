SPOKANE, Wash.-
**rem**
claire i am outside "two women" the vintage shop that caught the thieves in action....
and you won't believe who was caught on camera..
check this out...
**vo**
you can see two elderly women slowly walking through the store.. it doesn't seem like anything unusual.. after a minute or two.. one of them grabs somthing then walks over to a spot where she is hidden.. then puts the item under she sweater.
need a double take.. sadly it is obvious.
the owner says she thinks the two women are working together which makes it that much harder.
sot-
dianna chelf
<17:43:47:-17:43:53
"at first we couldn't believe it.. because of their age.. and it was so planned.. and they were like.. hmm i want that.">
vo-
at first.. she was unsure to even post the video. but was worried it is happening to other local businesses..
sot-
<17:46:04-17:46:08
"if they are stealling from them they are hurting the small business.">
as a local business... she says it's moments like these that make staying open so tough.
now she just has a message for those two people.
<17:46:39-17:46:47
"i hate to say it but shame on you.. they should really think about what they are doing">
**remtag**
if you have any idea who those woman are.... please call crimecheck.
that numbers 509... 456 - 2233.