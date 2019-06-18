Higgens Point is a spot where you can walk the Centennial Trail, put your boat in, or sit along the shore.
Victoria Lupold and her family enjoyed the latter Saturday with their two-and-a-half year old dog, Rocko.
"We let him play in the water and one thing he always does when he plays in the water is he bites at the waves and of course we throw the ball for him and he goes out there," Lupold said.
But after playing in the water is when the problems started.
Victoria says they were heading home and Rocko crawled into her lap while she was driving so she let him out to use the bathroom.
She says he didn't have to go, but then, "He began vomiting and it was all water and we figured he just swallowed a lot of water."
The Lupold's rushed Rocko to the vet.
Victoria says Rocko started losing consciousness.
"All it took was about an hour and a half before he was gone and it was so quick and abrupt because he was so lively and himself before the water," she said.
The Lupold's were concerned that toxic algae contributed to their dog's death
According to the Panhandle Health District, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality performed extensive testing Tuesday and said there's no evidence of algae blooms in the lake.
That was good news for other dog owners and they were glad to hear it, but it leaves them with uncertainty with their biggest question: what led to Rocko's death?
"It was just so unexpected," Lupold said.
Viewers on KHQ's Facebook page have been encouraging the family to ask their vet about the possibility of dry drowning or water intoxication.
