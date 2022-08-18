COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - A Lake City High School teacher who turned himself in for having a relationship with a student under the age of 16 is out of jail tonight. He posted a $100,000 bond after he turned himself in on Wednesday.
Lake City High teacher, William Keylon, has been under investigation for a month after the Coeur d'Alene Police Department say they were made aware of lewd conduct with a former student.
"It's surreal. I was a junior in 2012 so I wasn't in class, but I was still around, so to know, a fellow classmate had gone through that at the same time I was there was different,” said Ashley Landrum, a student of Keylon's back in 2009.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon's relationship with the former student began in 2012 and lasted for several years.
Police obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday, leading to Keylon turning himself in.
Landrum says it's hard to have trust in teachers with these types of instances.
"It's concerning. Every day you hear things about different things that happen at schools and it's like okay well where's a safe place and where's not? You're supposed to trust your kids with these teachers,” Landrum said.
According to police, during the investigation, detectives learned several students had knowledge of this incident but were reluctant to report it.
Detectives also learned Keylon may have committed additional crimes and are continuing their investigation.
KHQ tried calling Keylon today, but he didn't answer.
Lake City High School has put him on administrative leave. They didn't want to speak with KHQ on camera Thursday but sent us this statement:
"We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual. We expect that our staff conducts themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate."
Landrum is glad the school is taking this situation step by step.
"I'm glad that the school at least put him on suspension. Until we find out more about what's going on, who knows what the correct response should've been,” Landrum said.
Keylon has been a teacher at Lake City High School since 2003. If you have any information regarding him and inappropriate behavior, you're asked to contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.