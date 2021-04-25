COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department's (CDAPD) K9 Halo, with the help of CDAPD's Community Action Team, Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, have made several arrests over the past few days.
The criminal drug interception program K9 Halo was apart of focused primarily on making stops along I-90.
The arrests made included charges for:
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen property (firearm)
- Warrants
- Trafficking narcotics
- Felon possession of firearm
"The outstanding partnership between these agencies and K9 Halo were vital to the success of this operation," CDAPD said.
