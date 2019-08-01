if you have any pig ear dog treats in your home throw them out.
That is the latest recommendation from the FDA and the CDC as they continue to investigate a salmonella outbreak tied to the treats.
So far, the outbreak has sickened 127 people from 33 states and 26 had to be hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
Experts say the people became ill after handling the contaminated products or sick animals.
Since no single supplier, brand or distributor has been identified, health officials say people should stop feeding their dogs the treats and throw them out.
The agencies are also advising retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats.