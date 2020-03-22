People with respiratory conditions like asthma need to have a plan in place to manage their symptoms in the wake of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, asthmatics could experience more severe symptoms of COVID-19. Health experts say that in addition to following general recommendations for fighting the virus, like hand washing and social distancing, people with asthma should take other precautionary measures.
The CDC recommends calling your doctor to ask about getting an emergency supply of rescue inhalers or other asthma medicines. Those who have rescue inhalers are encouraged to review how to use them in case of an emergency.
Health officials recommend disinfecting all surfaces, but remind asthma patients that certain cleaners can trigger an asthma attack. Spaces where cleaners are used should be well-ventilated.
Many people are stressed by the spread of COVID-19, but the CDC warns that stress, panic and other strong feelings can actually set off an asthma attack. Calming activities like watching a movie or calling a friend can help asthmatics avoid such situations.
Those who are managing their asthma but start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath should call their doctor immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.