Central Valley School District documents Coronavirus pandemic

When Governor Inslee announced that schools would be closing indefinitely, at the start of the COVID pandemic, most people were shocked. Central Valley School's Superintendent, Ben Smalls, was no different- it was a real shock. But as the crisis continued to grow, and lockdown orders went into place, and in person learning was ultimately canceled for the rest of the year, Smalls knew these were unprecedented times that needed to be acknowledged beyond emails to parents.
He began to search for a way to actually document the crisis; not just from his perspective, but from the perspective of CV's teachers, CV parents, community members, and of course, the students. That idea, of creating a living document of this unprecedented moment in history, has become something truly remarkable. Central Valley, in partnership with STCU and KHQ, now has a one-hour documentary about the pandemic, shot as the pandemic unfolded over the course of 2020-2021.
Lessons in Resiliency: Stories of Challenge and Hope from Central Valley School District" will air, uninterrupted on KHQ November 27th, from 6pm to 7pm. Smalls says he hopes that this will provide the Central Valley community, and the community at large, a time to reflect on the extraordinary circumstances of the last 18 months.
KHQ will be sharing moments from the Documentary as we lead up to November 27.