The clouds that flooded the area yesterday look to remain in place as we continue to be dominated by that area of low pressure off the coast. Today we will look for a slight chance for showers in the Spokane area. We will watch for thunderstorms today to potentially form and stay in the mountains. We will look for temperatures today in the low 80's.
For Thursday, after a couple days of clouds changes are on the way, but not before we start out with mostly cloudy skies. Decreasing cloud coverage will work to give us mostly sunny skies by the end of the day. We will look for gusty winds up to about 20 to 25mph at times. Your daytime high should be in the low to mid 80's. As we head to the weekend seasonably warm and drier weather compared to what we saw earlier in the week is on the horizon. It should feel like summertime out there!