To start out your week we have partly sunny skies and a nice light wind in place. Temperatures today will remain cooler than average. Here in Spokane we will look to see if we hit 80 degrees. We do have a chance to see thunderstorm activity. The Northern Cascades and Northeast Washington mountains should see the strongest impact. These are anticipated to be slow moving storms so localized flooding could be a concern. In addition, lightning, gusty winds, hail and brief downpours will be possible. The area of low pressure bringing the threat of unstable weather looks to move out through Idaho tonight.
Tuesday is shaping up to be drier than Monday across the Inland Northwest. We will start out with sunshine, so you'll need the sunglasses for the morning commute. But as we head into the afternoon we will look for increasing cloud coverage. Temperatures should return to about normal into the mid 80's. By night we will expect mostly cloudy skies.