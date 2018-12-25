Snow will develop over north central Washington on Wednesday morning and spread into eastern Washington and north Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across much of the Inland Northwest by Wednesday evening. Thursday and Friday will be seasonably cold, and the weekend will feature the potential for more snow.
- Tonight - Patchy fog. Otherwise cloudy, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind.
- Wednesday - Snow, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 34. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Wednesday Night - Snow, mainly before 7 pm. Low around 26. Light and variable wind. chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.