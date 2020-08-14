SPOKANE, Wash. - In a public safety alert Thursday, the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said that as of Aug. 12, all medical 911 calls would not be answered by them, but instead the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications agency.
**insert information about how it's only if all dispatchers were busy
SFD said this wasn't negotiated with the Spokane Firefighters Union and is a drastic and negative change to how dispatch has worked for the past 25 years.
"This is causing dramatically reduced service to the citizens of the City of Spokane, who pay for this service, including severe delays for medical amergencies when seconds count," SFD's safety alert said. "We already have several very disturbing reports of significant delays to medical emergencies based on this change. We are asking for your support to save our Fire Dispatch and return your medical emergencies to their expert hands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.